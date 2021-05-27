Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,430

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its price objective hoisted by Peel Hunt from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,430 ($31.75) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a reduce rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,430 ($31.75) and gave the stock a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,758 ($36.03) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,470.33 ($32.28).

ADM stock opened at GBX 2,924 ($38.20) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.68 billion and a PE ratio of 16.47. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,210 ($28.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,257 ($42.55). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,077.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,984.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a GBX 86 ($1.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,941 ($38.42), for a total value of £1,411.68 ($1,844.37). Also, insider Annette Court bought 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,997 ($39.16) per share, with a total value of £26,373.60 ($34,457.28).

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

