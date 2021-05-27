Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower Sells 5,977 Shares

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower sold 5,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $152,891.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Josiah Hornblower also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

On Monday, May 24th, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,456 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $137,654.88.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,747 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $190,963.55.

On Monday, May 17th, Josiah Hornblower sold 6,336 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $166,636.80.

On Friday, May 14th, Josiah Hornblower sold 11,095 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $291,132.80.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Josiah Hornblower sold 14,057 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $383,334.39.

On Monday, May 10th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,227 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $221,635.38.

NASDAQ:STTK opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.58. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the first quarter worth about $416,000. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in Shattuck Labs by 444.7% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 326,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 266,813 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Shattuck Labs by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Shattuck Labs by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in Shattuck Labs by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 85,365 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.