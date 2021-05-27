Financial Contrast: Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) versus County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK)

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) and County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Commercial National Financial has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, County Bancorp has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Commercial National Financial and County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial National Financial 24.58% N/A N/A County Bancorp 20.75% 9.06% 0.98%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Commercial National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Commercial National Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of County Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Commercial National Financial and County Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A County Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

County Bancorp has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.60%. Given County Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe County Bancorp is more favorable than Commercial National Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Commercial National Financial and County Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial National Financial $21.25 million 2.01 $4.36 million N/A N/A County Bancorp $69.72 million 2.09 $5.48 million $1.56 15.35

County Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial National Financial.

Dividends

Commercial National Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. County Bancorp pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. County Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

County Bancorp beats Commercial National Financial on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts. The company also offers personal loan products, such as automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, personal lines of credit, and unsecured term loans, as well as home equity loans and mortgage loans; and business loans, including secured lines of credit, business equity line of credit, SBA loans, equipment loans, real estate loans, vehicle loans, term loans, USDA loan programs, and capital access loan programs. It also provides other services comprising business VISA check cards, debit and ATM cards, business statement savings, business certificates of deposit, merchant services, night depository, telephone banking, online banking, e-statements, direct deposit of payroll for employees, child support payments, collection of receivables, and remote deposit capture. The company provides its services through 12 offices located in Barry, Gratiot, Ingham, Isabella, Kent, and Montcalm counties in Michigan. Commercial National Financial Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Ithaca, Michigan.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers agricultural loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as conventional term loans, and lines of credit and government guaranteed loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans, including multi-family investment properties and investment retail, office, mini-storage, and warehouse loans; and consumer and residential real estate loans. In addition, it provides mobile and internet banking, remote merchant deposit capture, cash management, safe deposit, direct deposit, notary, night depository, cashier's check, and drive-in teller services, as well as credit, debit, and ATM cards; and crop insurance and milk margin products. The company operates full-service branches in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point; and loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan. County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

