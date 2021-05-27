Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) & Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Head-To-Head Survey

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) and Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

This table compares Franklin Covey and Terminix Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Covey $198.46 million 2.13 -$9.44 million $0.14 212.93 Terminix Global $1.96 billion 3.19 $551.00 million $0.95 51.22

Terminix Global has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Covey. Terminix Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin Covey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Franklin Covey has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Terminix Global has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Covey and Terminix Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Covey -5.98% 0.64% 0.19% Terminix Global 28.48% 6.32% 3.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Franklin Covey and Terminix Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Covey 0 1 3 0 2.75 Terminix Global 0 1 1 0 2.50

Franklin Covey presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.35%. Terminix Global has a consensus target price of $55.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.06%. Given Terminix Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Terminix Global is more favorable than Franklin Covey.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.1% of Franklin Covey shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Terminix Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Franklin Covey shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Terminix Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Terminix Global beats Franklin Covey on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co. provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice. It also provides a suite of individual-effectiveness and leadership-development training and products. The company serves various private sector, government, and educational institutions in approximately 150 countries and territories. Franklin Covey Co. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services. The company serves under the Terminix, Assured Environments, Copesan, Gregory, McCloud, Nomor AB, and Pelias brands. It markets its services to homeowners and businesses through digital marketing, television and radio advertising, print advertisements, marketing partnerships, door-to-door summer sales programs, telemarketing, and various social media channels and through national, regional and local sales teams. The company was formerly known as ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. in October 2020. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.