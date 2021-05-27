IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $548,000 Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 389.7% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,722 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,016,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,445,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $560,668,000 after acquiring an additional 406,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DXCM opened at $354.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 119.66 and a beta of 0.75. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.59.

In related news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total value of $341,507.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,173 shares of company stock worth $13,330,334. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.