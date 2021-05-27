IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes $465,000 Position in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 89,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Aquestive Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AQST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 329.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 531,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 407,332 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 39,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AQST opened at $3.57 on Thursday. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $9.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.34.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AQST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.86.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

