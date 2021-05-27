IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 41,153 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 83.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,153 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. Insiders have sold 10,574 shares of company stock valued at $669,648 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEG stock opened at $62.30 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.06.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

