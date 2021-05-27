Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 508,902 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.33% of Teladoc Health worth $92,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 871.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $148.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.35. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.74 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDOC. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.70.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,589,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,445 shares in the company, valued at $3,733,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 508,822 shares of company stock worth $95,253,928. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

