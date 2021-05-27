Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Soitec SA is a France-based company engaged in the semiconductors industry. The Company focuses on the microelectronics sector, mainly in on the production and marketing of silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers. Its products are patterned and cut into chips to make circuits for electronic components. The Company offers solutions for miniaturizing chips, improving product’s performance and reducing energy usage. Soitec SA speeds up the mobile and digital sectors. Its products are used to manufacture chips that go into smart phones, tables, computer, Internet technology (IT) and data centers as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices and industrial and medical equipment. It operates in the domestic market and internationally. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Soitec in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set an equal weight rating for the company.

Shares of SLOIF opened at $210.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.49. Soitec has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $217.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers FD-SOI (Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator) for low power computing applications and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

