Barclays Raises The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $87.00

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TJX. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.47.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $67.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $74.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,759 shares of company stock worth $2,871,600 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

