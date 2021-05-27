Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Gold Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company primarily in North America. It focused on gold-silver mining project primarily at North Bullfrog, Nevada. The company also explores gold, silver and copper projects. Corvus Gold Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KOR. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Corvus Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Corvus Gold from $6.25 to $5.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Corvus Gold stock opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28. Corvus Gold has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $3.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corvus Gold by 184.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 20,389 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corvus Gold by 164.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 31,253 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Corvus Gold by 96.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 25,780 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corvus Gold in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Corvus Gold by 33.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

