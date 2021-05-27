Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skillz Inc. provides mobile games platform which connects players. The company’s platform helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Skillz Inc., formerly known as Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco, California. “

SKLZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skillz has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.06.

Shares of SKLZ opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. Skillz has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.29.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $67.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that Skillz will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $991,133.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,640,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,282,034.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charlotte Edelman sold 30,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $708,135.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 130,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,839.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock worth $243,298,377.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,688,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,992,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,473,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,219,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,454,000. 41.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

