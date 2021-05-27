Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) will report earnings per share of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.47. Penn Virginia reported earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $4.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%.

PVAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 48.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 16.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 103.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 9.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $18.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.92. Penn Virginia has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $20.18.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

