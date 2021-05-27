Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to Announce $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) will report $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. PetIQ reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 8.65%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PetIQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

PETQ opened at $40.14 on Monday. PetIQ has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.41.

In other news, General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $816,439.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $328,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,722,566 shares of company stock worth $61,441,572 in the last ninety days. 24.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 8.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 3.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period.

PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

