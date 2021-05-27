Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Short Interest Up 3,900.0% in May

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) (TSE:CPH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 3,900.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:CPHRF opened at $1.09 on Thursday. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cipher Pharmaceuticals from $0.85 to $0.95 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

