Short Interest in Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Expands By 3,066.7%

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 3,066.7% from the April 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:FMANF opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29. Freeman Gold has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.89.
Freeman Gold Company Profile
