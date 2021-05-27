Short Interest in Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Expands By 3,066.7%

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 3,066.7% from the April 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:FMANF opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29. Freeman Gold has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.89.

Freeman Gold Company Profile

Freeman Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an interest in the Lemhi Gold Project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 99 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 1,019 hectares of mineral rights and 249 hectares of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

