Laser Master International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMTI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Laser Master International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMTI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LMTI opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. Laser Master International has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24.
About Laser Master International
Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for Laser Master International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laser Master International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.