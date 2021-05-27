Laser Master International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMTI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Laser Master International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMTI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LMTI opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. Laser Master International has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24.

About Laser Master International

Laser Master International, Inc engages in printing, marketing, and selling gift wrap, gift bag, and related general packaging materials in the United States. It sells its products to distributors and retail stores, as well as to mass merchants and national dollar stores through its direct sales force and resellers.

