Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $215,000 Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 78.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 964 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SEA by 24.5% in the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,313 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $269,955,000 after purchasing an additional 238,100 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in SEA by 61.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,199 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in SEA by 58.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,910 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $20,517,000 after purchasing an additional 34,078 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at about $4,273,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in SEA by 25.2% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 89,360 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $19,948,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on SE shares. Cowen boosted their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.17.

NYSE:SE opened at $246.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $126.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.82 and its 200-day moving average is $223.02. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $73.93 and a 1-year high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.