Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Shares in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NMRK. Bank of America upgraded Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

NMRK stock opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.90. Newmark Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 5.45%. Equities analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

