Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 14.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 238,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 29,486 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 64.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 13,881 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

NYSE LTHM opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.17.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

