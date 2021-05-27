5,567 Shares in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,407,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,307,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,284,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,856,000 after purchasing an additional 409,151 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 641.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 491,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,829,000 after purchasing an additional 424,833 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PNM shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $49.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $50.25.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.27 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.10%. PNM Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

