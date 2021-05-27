Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Encore Wire by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,830,000 after acquiring an additional 222,744 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,466,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,820,000 after purchasing an additional 172,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,523,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 240,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after purchasing an additional 84,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $81.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.61. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $45.19 and a one year high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. Encore Wire had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $444.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.17%.

In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WIRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

