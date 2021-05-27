Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $92.49 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.67.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $3,135,932.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,392,182.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182 over the last three months. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RCL shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

