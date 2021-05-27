First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 14,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 161,905 shares.The stock last traded at $26.13 and had previously closed at $26.06.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BUSE shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average is $23.37.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $96.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.54 million. First Busey had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

