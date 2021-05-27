Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

TUFN opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $291.96 million, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.54.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.43%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $72,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.