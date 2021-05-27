Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 414 Price Target

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been assigned a GBX 414 ($5.41) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.48% from the stock’s current price.

HSBA has been the topic of several other reports. Investec downgraded HSBC to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on HSBC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price objective on HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 449.45 ($5.87).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBA opened at GBX 447.45 ($5.85) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £91.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 439.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 414.12.

In other news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total transaction of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.