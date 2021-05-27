Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SAXPY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sampo Oyj from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sampo Oyj has an average rating of Hold.

SAXPY opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.98 and a beta of 1.13. Sampo Oyj has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $25.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.614 dividend. This is an increase from Sampo Oyj’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

