Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IPPLF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Inter Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC lowered shares of Inter Pipeline from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inter Pipeline has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.82.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

IPPLF stock opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $14.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.3951 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Inter Pipeline’s previous dividend of $0.38.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.