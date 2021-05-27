Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Down 4.7%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) shares fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.07. 49,010 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,420,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.60 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 27.20% and a negative return on equity of 66.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 47,938 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter worth about $1,485,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 425,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 50,786 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 172,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile (NYSE:CHS)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

