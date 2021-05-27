Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 219,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,744,560 shares.The stock last traded at $17.50 and had previously closed at $18.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBSW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Sunday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average is $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 471,617 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth about $1,087,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the period. 9.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.