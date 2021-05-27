Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.68

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.68 and last traded at C$4.65, with a volume of 167182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.58.

Several research firms have recently commented on SOT.UN. TD Securities lowered Slate Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$5.25 target price on shares of Slate Office REIT in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$318.50 million and a P/E ratio of 6.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.14, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.0333 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.41%.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile (TSE:SOT.UN)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

