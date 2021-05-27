UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Trading Down 4.4%

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)’s stock price dropped 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $80.26 and last traded at $81.35. Approximately 23,752 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,877,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.12.

PATH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

Get UiPath alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.47.

In related news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. Also, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $85,549,688.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.