ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMDV. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 242.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 66,095 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 20,104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $66.64 on Thursday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.74.

