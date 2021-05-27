Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 16,639 Shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 108.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,639 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $22.09 on Thursday. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.12.

