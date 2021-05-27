Sigma Planning Corp Buys New Shares in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.76% of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000.

LOUP stock opened at $51.54 on Thursday. Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $64.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.90.

