Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,005 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 246.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.38.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 30,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,220,775.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,119.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $1,207,090.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,033,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,430. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.01 and a 200 day moving average of $36.40. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

