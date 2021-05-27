Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $209,140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 480.5% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,305,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,399,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,471 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 367.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,970,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,323,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 628.75 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.03%.

BKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.69.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

