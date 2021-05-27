Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 1,225 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 13,212.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $134.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.32. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $101.89 and a twelve month high of $139.57.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

