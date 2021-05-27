Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 29,099 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 2,913.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $317,435.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $314,942.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.18. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $26.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDS. Citigroup raised their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

