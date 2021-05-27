Roth Capital Raises Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target to $60.00

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) had its price objective lifted by Roth Capital from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

TRNS has been the subject of several other research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $43.50 target price on shares of Transcat in a report on Monday, March 8th. Sidoti upgraded Transcat from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Transcat from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Transcat from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transcat from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.50.

TRNS opened at $54.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Transcat has a 52-week low of $22.87 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The company has a market cap of $403.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.95.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Transcat had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Transcat will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $363,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig D. Cairns acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Transcat during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Transcat during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Transcat by 9.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Transcat by 436.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 624,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,665,000 after purchasing an additional 508,379 shares in the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

