BTIG Research Raises Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $447.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $420.00 to $447.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DECK. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $363.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $369.53.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of DECK stock opened at $342.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.61. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $181.31 and a 12-month high of $353.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total transaction of $165,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,493,455.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $502,760. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.