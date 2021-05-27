AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AstroNova, Inc. provides data visualization technologies. The company designs, manufactures, distributes and services products which acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers hardware and software products and associated consumables. Test and Measurement segment includes suite of products and services which acquire and record electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. Its brand includes QuickLabel(R). AstroNova, Inc., formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc., is based in WEST WARWICK, United States. “

Shares of AstroNova stock opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.17. The company has a market cap of $119.47 million, a P/E ratio of 93.61, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.80. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $18.05.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.44 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 1.76%. Analysts predict that AstroNova will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 485,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after buying an additional 123,537 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AstroNova by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in AstroNova by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 321,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 18,792 shares in the last quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC bought a new position in AstroNova in the 1st quarter worth about $4,167,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in AstroNova by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 197,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 83,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

