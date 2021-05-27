CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CEVA. Barclays upgraded CEVA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded CEVA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CEVA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

CEVA opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.17. CEVA has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). CEVA had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CEVA will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CEVA news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $101,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $570,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in CEVA in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

