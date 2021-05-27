Ferguson’s (FERG) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Ferguson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ferguson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.00.

Get Ferguson alerts:

FERG opened at $135.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.93. Ferguson has a twelve month low of $116.70 and a twelve month high of $138.17.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.729 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.