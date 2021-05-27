Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 404.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 68.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie lifted their price target on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

VIPS stock opened at $22.58 on Thursday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.95.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

