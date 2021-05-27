Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Acquired by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,549 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,659,000 after buying an additional 421,642 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after purchasing an additional 215,872 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 586.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 118,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 101,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 566,798 shares in the company, valued at $21,254,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,611. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

TRGP opened at $37.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 3.05. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $39.28.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

