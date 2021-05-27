Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Acquired by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Wayfair by 12,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Wayfair news, Director Michael Andrew Kumin purchased 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $283.50 per share, with a total value of $13,608,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 240,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,306,773.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,765 shares of company stock worth $7,745,026 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.52.

Shares of W opened at $324.87 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.51 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $309.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 70.62 and a beta of 3.14.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

