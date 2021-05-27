NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.95

Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.95 and last traded at $53.80, with a volume of 2718 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NGMS shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGames has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 147.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.77.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGMS. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth $8,593,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth about $6,358,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,548,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,586,000. 22.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

