Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEO shares. Truist began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.05.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $40.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -501.75 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.34. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 13.91 and a quick ratio of 13.60.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

