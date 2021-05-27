$0.60 EPS Expected for Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will announce $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.72. Lawson Products posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 757.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $103.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.49 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 8.32%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LAWS shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:LAWS opened at $60.63 on Monday. Lawson Products has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $62.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAWS. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Lawson Products by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lawson Products by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

